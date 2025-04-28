Recycled Plastic Resins Market Forecast Report 2025-2030: North America And Europe See Expansion In Recycled Plastics Market Due To Stringent Policies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key trends include increased demand for rPET, closed-loop recycling systems, and innovations to tackle challenges like contamination. Asia-Pacific leads production, while North America and Europe show strong demand. Regulatory frameworks and corporate sustainability initiatives are essential growth drivers. Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled Plastic Resins Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recycled plastic resins market is set to witness robust growth at a CAGR of 6.98% during the forecast period, to reach US$78.023 billion in 2030 from US$55.691 billion in 2025.

The market for recycled plastic resins is experiencing rapid growth, spurred by increased sustainability initiatives and regulations supporting circular economies. Key market trends include a rising demand for recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) in packaging, a transition towards closed-loop recycling systems, and technological advancements in sorting and recycling. While Asia-Pacific leads in production, North America and Europe exhibit the largest demand, driven by stringent environmental policies. Innovations and partnerships in waste management are crucial in addressing challenges related to contamination and limited supply.

Recycled Plastic Market Growth Drivers:

Environmental Regulations: Governments worldwide are implementing strict regulations to reduce waste, fostering market growth through the adoption of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) targets and the development of recycling technologies. For example, in 2024, the Indian government issued new National Guidelines to address plastic pollution, updating the Plastic Waste Management Rules of 2016 with new standards that include regulations for extended producer responsibility, labeling of biodegradable plastics, and reporting requirements, with the goal of achieving increased recycling performances ranging from 50% to 80% for individual categories. Corporate Sustainability Goals: The Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) trend, fueled by growing consumer awareness of environmental issues and regulatory pressures, is pushing companies across various industries to adopt more eco-friendly practices. As a result, many businesses are incorporating recycled plastics to meet sustainability goals and enhance their brand reputation. Recycled Plastic Resins Market Geographical Outlook:

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest share of the recycled plastic resin market, driven by countries such as China and India. This growth is fueled by the rapid expansion of the packaging industry, government initiatives promoting recycling, and the increasing adoption of sustainable materials by manufacturers. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to increase its market share from 35% in 2023 to 40% by 2033.

North America: North America's recycled plastic resins market is propelled by increasingly stringent environmental regulations and rising consumer demand for sustainable packaging solutions. For example, the new 'Comprehensive Bipartisan Plastic Recycling Bill' issued in September 2024 aims to standardize U.S. recycling, requires 30% recycled content in packaging by 2030, funds lifecycle studies, and promotes innovation in recycling technologies.

Europe: The recycled plastic resin market is expanding in Europe due to stringent EU regulations and a strong emphasis on sustainability. Countries like Germany and the UK have high recycling rates, and growing demand for eco-friendly packaging and automotive components will further drive market expansion.

South America: South America is seeing growth due to increasing environmental awareness and corresponding government policies encouraging recycling. For example, Brazil has introduced various initiatives to reduce plastic waste and increase recycling in the packaging and manufacturing industries. Middle East and Africa: The Middle East and Africa are gradually adopting recycled plastic resins, driven by urbanization and reforms in waste management. South Africa and the UAE have made progress in initiatives to increase recycled content; however, infrastructure challenges remain Reasons for buying this report::

Market Drivers & Future Trends : Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape up future market developments.

Historical data & forecasts from 2022 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 145 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $55.69 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $78.02 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.9% Regions Covered Global

