Milton Hershey School Names 2025 Alumni Of The Year

MENAFN - PR Newswire) James, known to most as "Jim," spent 37 years in the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board's Human Resources Department. John entered the financial world after earning his diploma from Susquehanna University. Their career successes, John said, were rooted in the lessons they learned in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

"While the Hanawalt brothers had fruitful careers, their hearts for service set them apart. Jim and John remained close to Hershey-never forgetting their roots and allowing them to stay connected to their alma mater in impactful ways," MHS President Pete Gurt '85 said. "They have played pivotal roles in the school's student recruitment efforts within the Central Pennsylvania region, and as members of the MHS Alumni Association, the brothers organized celebrations and community service projects for MHS students of all ages."

After seeing a need in his community for young girls to get involved in sports, Jim organized and led the Paxtonia Basketball Association for 22 years, serving both boys and girls. A strong core of volunteers, including 200 coaches and support staff under his leadership, ensured the players received the individualized attention they needed to succeed.

John donated his time and talents to many organizations, including his church, Habitat for Humanity, United Way, American Cancer Society, and the Optimist Club.

In addition to devoting time to their families, professions, and communities, the Hanawalt brothers always found ways to give back to MHS. Through the Harrisburg Chapter of the MHS Alumni Association, Jim organized a tailgate party before Homecoming games. Generations of MHS students benefited from Easter parties and summer pool parties Jim helped organize.

Meanwhile, National Honor Society (NHS) students learned the importance of community service through the Hanawalts' example. As volunteers for the MHS Admissions team, the Hanawalts have shared the importance of an MHS education with potential students.

Reflecting on the 2025 Alumni of the Year honor, John said, "The magic of Milton Hershey School is what I was able to do for my children and my communities. We never sought this. I was very surprised to receive the call, but I wish Jim was here with me. He didn't do anything for accolades. He was all about helping others, and he taught me to do the same."

