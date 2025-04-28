Inner Wheel District 345 Hosts 11Th District Conference

Barrister Sara Hossain, Senior Advocate Supreme Court of Bangladesh was present on the occasion as the Chief Guest, while Tahia Khalil , IW National Representative was present as Guest of Honor.

The Conference also celebrated the theme“Honoring Legacy, Inspiring Tomorrow” in recognizing Past District Chairmen (PDCs) and Immediate Past Presidents (IPPs) for their outstanding contributions to leadership and service.

Past National Representative Munira Khan, a Charter Member of InnerWheel Club of Dhaka North West was conferred with Life Time Achievement Award for her lifelong dedication and services towards Inner Wheel Bangladesh and International InnerWheel Past Board Director Dilruba Ahmed, a pioneering figure who has significantly contributed to education and service initiatives, inspiring generations to come, was conferred with Lifetime Inspirational Award during the conference.

A total of about 170 members of IW Dist. 345 along with members from Districts 328 and 347 attended, representing all three Inner Wheel districts of Bangladesh. A lively cultural program, including performances by PDCs, IPPs and the Executive Committee, brought an atmosphere of fun and fellowship, making the Conference a memorable and joyful celebration of unity and service.

Chairman of InnerWheel Dist. 345 Farhanaz Qaiyum thanked all the members for their enthusiastic participation in the Conference and taking part in various activities. She also thanked all PDCs, Club Presidents and Members of The Executive Committee for their untiring efforts in successful hosting of the event.

