A New Name. A Global Mission. Introducing Safespace Global Corporation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Knoxville, TN, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Integrated Technologies is proud to announce a major milestone in its evolution: the Company has officially rebranded as SafeSpace Global Corporation (OTC PINK: SSGC).

This transformation represents far more than a new name, it signals the powerful expansion of the company's mission, technology, and global reach. What began as a focused initiative to protect lives in senior living and healthcare has grown into a broader, more urgent calling: to deliver life-saving ambient AI safety solutions to the world.

Scott Boruff, CEO of SafeSpace Global Corporation, founded the Company in 2016 with a focus on helping save lives in Senior Living Facilities. SafeSpace now helps save lives with it's patented ambient AI technology ranging from schools to transit systems, prisons to commercial spaces. SafeSpace Global is pioneering next-generation ambient AI technology that enhances safety wherever people live, learn, travel, and work.

Why the Change?

As the Company's impact grew, so did its vision. The name "Healthcare Integrated Technologies" no longer captured the full scope of its work or future ambitions. With 50+ team members ranging across the USA and Europe, sales and global operations in Singapore and a world-class technology team based in India, and a rapidly expanding customer base across multiple sectors, the new identity as SafeSpace Global Corporation more accurately reflects its vision and mission: the global leader and ambient AI technology that helps save lives.

What's New:

. New Name: SafeSpace Global Corporation

. New Ticker Symbol: SSGC (formerly HITC)

.New Website:

. New Horizons: Expanding deployments in education, transportation, and international markets

"This is only the beginning," said Dustin Hillis, President and Chief Strategy Officer of SafeSpace Global Corporation. "Our new name reflects our expanded mission to make the world a safer place through advanced AI technologies. Thank you to all of our partners, clients, and supporters-you empower us to keep building a safer future, together."

For more information about SafeSpace Global Corporation, please visit the Company's new website at .

About SafeSpace Global Corporation

SafeSpace Global Corporation is a publicly traded, fully reporting audited company specializing in ambient AI technology solutions, dedicated to enhancing safety and security across various sectors, including healthcare, education, transportation, manufacturing, incarceration, and commercial industries. The Company's mission is to help save lives worldwide by developing advanced AI technologies designed to enhance situational awareness and mitigate risks in critical environments. The Company is currently marketing five products and solutions, including its initial product, SafeSpace® Fall Monitoring, which utilizes advanced AI monitoring tools to enhance resident safety in senior living, reduce the risk of injuries, and improve overall care efficiency. Additionally, the Company has expanded its services and offerings beyond senior living facilities, into schools and transportation where it has recently launched several innovative solutions.

For more information, visit or contact the Company's media team at pr@safespaceglobal.a i.

Media Contact:

Justin Freishtat

(410) 458-8780

SafeSpace Global Corporation

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are subject to uncertainty and may not come to fruition. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement including statements that list numbers and dates.

###