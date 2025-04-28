Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-04-28 10:14:47
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:31 AM EST - Scotiabank : Announced today that the expected net income contribution from its ownership interest in KeyCorp will be approximately $62 million in Q2 2025. This contribution represents the Bank's share of KeyCorp's Q1 2025 net income, includes acquisition-related and other accounting impacts, is net of the Bank's associated funding costs and is reported on a one-month lag. Scotiabank shares T are trading unchanged at $67.65.

