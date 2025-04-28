403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Scotiabank
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:31 AM EST - Scotiabank : Announced today that the expected net income contribution from its ownership interest in KeyCorp will be approximately $62 million in Q2 2025. This contribution represents the Bank's share of KeyCorp's Q1 2025 net income, includes acquisition-related and other accounting impacts, is net of the Bank's associated funding costs and is reported on a one-month lag. Scotiabank shares T are trading unchanged at $67.65.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment