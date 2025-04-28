Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:51 AM EST - Simply Better Brands Corp. : Announced the launch of TRUBAR TM in Costco Warehouse Club locations across Mexico , representing the second international market launch for the brand following its recent introduction in Costco Canada. Simply Better Brands Corp. shares V are trading down 1 cent at $0.84.

