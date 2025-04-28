403
Sudan's Chairman Meets Egyptian President
(MENAFN) Chairman of Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, arrived in Egypt on Monday to engage in discussions aimed at restoring stability to his war-torn nation.
His arrival at Cairo airport was met with a warm welcome from Egyptian Leader Abdel Fattah Sisi, based on reports from both Egyptian and Sudanese media outlets.
The Egyptian presidency announced that the two leaders would engage in talks focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation, supporting efforts to bring back stability and development to Sudan, and consulting on various regional matters.
These discussions come amidst ongoing conflict in Sudan, which has caused widespread devastation.
Since April 15, 2023, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group, has been in combat with Sudanese army forces for control of the country.
This violent conflict has led to thousands of fatalities and triggered one of the most severe humanitarian crises in the world.
According to local authorities and the UN, over 20,000 people have lost their lives, and approximately 15 million others have been displaced.
However, research conducted by US scholars estimates the death numbers to be closer to 130,000.
