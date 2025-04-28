NEXT Semiconductor Technologies Collaborates With BAE Systems To Develop Next Generation Space-Qualified Chips
As satellite networking proliferates, the demand for both greater data payloads and on-orbit processing is driving the advancement of System-on-Chip (SoC) solutions such as APUs that define the capabilities and performance of satellite antenna systems. The NX450 is the first device of its kind to address the emerging demands for secure wide bandwidth satellite communication (SATCOM).
"NEXT is firmly entrenched in the development of high-reliability, software-defined SoC solutions for next generation satellite payloads. We are eager to collaborate with BAE Systems to address future space missions with our unique SoC capabilities," said Mike Kappes, President and Chief Strategy Officer at NEXT Semiconductor.
BAE Systems will provide support of the NX450 APU for use in proliferated low-Earth orbit missions. The company may also work with NEXT to incorporate its own application specific integrated circuit technology and expertise for use in future SoC products. These next-generation, radiation-hardened solutions are the key enabler of wide bandwidth capabilities in demanding space environments.
"By leveraging our decades of space electronics experience, we can apply our radiation-hardened techniques to a commercial off-the-shelf product to deliver a new capability addressing our space customers' needs," said Jim LaRosa, Space Systems program director at BAE Systems. "Our collaboration with NEXT allows for the development of future solutions with dramatically increased mission and environmental performance."
NEXT Semiconductor is a newly formed fabless semiconductor company focused on high-reliability system-on-chip solutions for demanding space applications. NEXT offers a roadmap of SoC products addressing the emerging demand for low-SWaP electronics for on-orbit and terrestrial platforms. Evaluation systems are available on request.
