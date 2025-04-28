Payrollorg's Global Payroll Week 2025 Recognizes Global Payroll Professionals From 28 April To 2 May

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PayrollOrg (PAYO) will host the eighth annual Global Payroll Week (GPW), taking place 28 April – 2 May 2025. Global Payroll Week shines a spotlight on global payroll professionals who ensure employees around the world are paid accurately and on-time, every time. During the week, PayrollOrg presents education, announces the recipient of the Global Payroll Titan award, and conducts the "Getting the World" paid survey on global payroll trends.

"Global payroll professionals play a vital role in keeping the world's workforce running smoothly," said Dan Maddux, Executive Director of PayrollOrg. "Global Payroll Week is a great opportunity to recognize their expertise, commitment, and the critical impact they have on businesses and economies across the globe."

This year's GPW will feature a range of educational and professional development opportunities. Throughout the week, PayrollOrg will offer three complimentary webinars led by payroll industry experts. Additionally, PayrollOrg will deliver daily curated emails featuring exclusive content with industry resources, articles, and podcasts. PayrollOrg will release two new white papers and unveil the results of its annual "Getting the World Paid" industry survey.

PayrollOrg will announce the recipient of its sixth annual Global Payroll Titan Award on the final day of Global Payroll Week, 2 May. The award recognizes and celebrates payroll professionals who demonstrate exceptional leadership, expertise, and impact in managing multi-country payrolls.

For more information about GPW, its sponsors, and the different events happening throughout the week, visit .

Global Payroll Week highlights the importance of the global payroll industry while advancing the skills of payroll professionals through targeted education, training, and networking opportunities. Global Payroll Week is made possible with the support from official sponsors: ADP , CloudPay , Papaya Global , and UKG .

PayrollOrg is the leader in payroll education, publications, and training. Visit PAYO online at .

SOURCE PayrollOrg

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED