Image One USA RANKED A TOP LOW-COST FRANCHISE IN ENTREPRENEUR's STARTUPS MAGAZINE

- Tim ConnROLLING MEADOWS, IL, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Image One USA , a national commercial cleaning franchise, has been named a top franchise that can be started for less than $50,000.The franchise was recently recognized in Entrepreneur Media's StartUps magazine and on Entrepreneur as being among the leaders for affordable franchises. Headquartered just outside Chicago and franchising since 2011, Image One USA launched its franchise affiliate program in 2015. Today, 24 affiliate franchisees are servicing buildings nationwide, including Louisiana, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin, and Virginia.“Being named a top low-cost franchise by Entrepreneur is a proud moment for our entire team,” said Tim Conn , President and CEO of Image One USA.“From day one, we set out to build a business model that empowers people to own a business without being burdened by high startup costs. This ranking is a testament to our commitment to making franchise ownership attainable while continuing to deliver exceptional value, support, and growth potential to our franchisees.”The companies on this list are ranked based on the scores they received in the 2025 Franchise 500, which evaluates franchise opportunities based on more than 150 data points in the areas of costs and fees, size and growth, franchisee support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability."Low-cost doesn't mean low opportunity-these franchises prove that entrepreneurship can be accessible to nearly everyone,” says Entrepreneur's editor in chief, Jason Feifer.“These brands have mastered the art of creating efficient business models that deliver real value to both franchisees and customers without requiring massive initial investments."Image One's franchise investment covers a lot to make sure franchisees get started on the right foot. If you are thinking about investing in a cleaning company franchise like Image One USA, you can learn more about the low-cost, high-potential opportunity at .To view Image One in the full ranking, pick up the Spring 2025 issue of Startups magazine, available on newsstands now, or find the list at entrepreneur/franchises.###About Image OneImage One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. Third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC, Entrepreneur, and Franchise Business Review, regularly recognize it as a top franchise.Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, and assistance with billing, equipment, and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Fort Myers, and Houston. Franchise territories are available nationwide.For more information on the brand, visit .

