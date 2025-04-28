Complete Genomics, Velsera Partner To Integrate Sequencing And Analysis Platforms

CHICAGO, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Complete Genomics, a leading innovator in genomic sequencing announced a collaboration with Velsera , a leading global healthcare technology company, to deliver an end-to-end genetic testing solution that integrates DNBSEQTM sequencing technology with Velsera's Clinical Genomics Workspace (CGW) data analysis solution.

The partnership, announced this week at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago, will accelerate and streamline the path from sample to clinical report, enabling faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient genetic testing for clinical oncology labs, assay developers for ultimately better patient care.

"This partnership enables clinical laboratories and assay developers to accelerate the path from raw sequencing data to actionable clinical insights," said Lisa Weingartner, Head of Global Partnerships at Velsera. "By integrating variant interpretation, tertiary analysis, reporting, and decision support into a unified workflow, we are helping labs expand genomic testing with greater accuracy, consistency, and confidence."

Velsera will offer plug-in workflows within the CGW to support streamlined implementation of standard off-the-shelf assays using post-secondary analysis and secondary analysis integration models. Complete Genomics will contribute a range of low- to high-throughput DNBSEQ genetic sequencing solutions lab automation platforms.

"Through our partnership with Velsera, Complete Genomics is expanding our ability to serve clinical laboratories with a truly end-to-end solution from sample to insight," said Rob Tarbox, vice president of product and marketing at Complete Genomics. "By combining our advanced sequencing and lab automation with Velsera's Clinical Genomics Workspace for data analysis and reporting, we're empowering labs to deliver high-quality, actionable results with greater efficiency and confidence."

About Complete Genomics

Complete Genomics is a pioneering life sciences company that provides novel, end to end DNA sequencing solutions. It has been at the forefront of high throughput cost-effective sequencing technology development since its inception in 2005. Our products have powered more than 10,900 publications across a wide array of applications. To learn more, visit .

* For Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About Velsera

Velsera's mission is to be the discovery, evidence generation, and clinical delivery platform for precision medicine. We help experts in clinical diagnostics and life sciences make better decisions about providing the right therapy to the right patients at the right time. Velsera was founded in 2023 as a result of the merger of Seven Bridges, PierianDx and UgenTec and operates in the US, Europe and Asia.

SOURCE Complete Genomics

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED