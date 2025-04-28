Thomas'® Supercharges Breakfast With New High Protein Bagels
"Today's consumers are looking for convenient, protein-rich options that don't compromise on taste," said Jinder Bhogal, Senior Brand Manager for Thomas'®. "Our new High Protein Bagels offer consumers variety with a breakfast solution that's not only packed with nutrition but also rooted in the iconic flavor Thomas' is known for."
Nicole Alper, Innovation Manager, added, "We set out to create a protein-forward product that fits into real life - whether you're topping it with cream cheese, eggs, or avocado – it's versatile, satisfying, and designed with wellness in mind."
Available now in the Northeast with national retail distribution by October 2025, Thomas'® High Protein Bagels can be purchased for a suggested retail price of $5.99. Thomas'® High Protein Bagels are an excellent source of protein, delivering significantly more protein than the average competitor. Designed with busy mornings in mind, they offer a customizable and convenient breakfast option.
Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create the famous Nooks & Crannies English Muffin. The company has since added bagels, muffin tops and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit .
About Bimbo Bakeries USA
Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.
1 Mintel International's U.S. Breakfast Report, 2018
SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment