Thomas'® Supercharges Breakfast With New High Protein Bagels

MENAFN - PR Newswire) New Thomas'High Protein Bagels are available in two classic flavors - Plain and Everything -and provide a boost to people actively looking to increase their protein intake. The plant-based protein blend of soy protein isolate, pea protein isolate, and fava bean proteins ensure a complete amino acid profile as well as a deliciously satisfying texture.

"Today's consumers are looking for convenient, protein-rich options that don't compromise on taste," said Jinder Bhogal, Senior Brand Manager for Thomas'®. "Our new High Protein Bagels offer consumers variety with a breakfast solution that's not only packed with nutrition but also rooted in the iconic flavor Thomas' is known for."

Nicole Alper, Innovation Manager, added, "We set out to create a protein-forward product that fits into real life - whether you're topping it with cream cheese, eggs, or avocado – it's versatile, satisfying, and designed with wellness in mind."

Available now in the Northeast with national retail distribution by October 2025, Thomas'® High Protein Bagels can be purchased for a suggested retail price of $5.99. Thomas'® High Protein Bagels are an excellent source of protein, delivering significantly more protein than the average competitor. Designed with busy mornings in mind, they offer a customizable and convenient breakfast option.

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create the famous Nooks & Crannies English Muffin. The company has since added bagels, muffin tops and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit .

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.

