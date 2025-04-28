Malka Shaw, LCSW, Launches Kesher Shalom Projects To Address Trauma, Antisemitism, And Mental Health

Malka Shaw, Psychotherapist, Educator and Consultant

Logo for Kesher Shalom Projexts

Malka Shaw, Psychotherapist, Educator and Consultant

Kesher Shalom equips professionals with tools to address trauma, antisemitism, and the psychological impact of propaganda, bias, and indoctrination.

- Malka Shaw, LCSW

NUTLEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Malka Shaw, LCSW, a licensed trauma therapist, consultant, and speaker with over 25 years of experience in the mental health field, is proud to announce the continued growth of Kesher Shalom Projects (KSP) - a clinician-led initiative founded in response to the psychological toll of rising antisemitism , misinformation, and cultural trauma.

Shaw's work is profoundly shaped by her personal and professional experience with large-scale trauma, beginning in the aftermath of the September 11th attacks. She has since dedicated her career to supporting individuals and communities through high-impact, emotionally charged events - from natural disasters and mass violence to cultural grief and long-term burnout. Her deep understanding of Jewish life is informed by extensive Jewish education and lived experience across a broad spectrum of religious observance. This allows her to speak to the complexities of identity, tradition, and communal pain with nuance and authenticity. As a therapist licensed in New Jersey, New York, and Florida, her practice focuses on trauma recovery, relationship challenges, women's mental health, and Jewish cultural competency.

However, the devastating events of October 7th catalyzed a new chapter in Shaw's work. Jewish clients and therapists were reeling. Misinformation was spreading. Institutions were slow to respond. To hold space for her peers, Shaw and others organized what was meant to be a one-time Zoom processing session for Jewish therapists, sparked by a conversation in a WhatsApp group. But something deeper emerged from that gathering: a collective need for education, grounding, and culturally competent support. From that spontaneous moment, Kesher Shalom Projects was born - a clinician-led response rooted in empathy, truth, and healing.

A Therapist with a Mission

In her private practice, Shaw integrates evidence-based modalities such as EMDR, CBT, and family systems therapy with a highly personalized and trauma-informed approach. She helps clients reconnect to themselves, navigate fractured identities, and rebuild strength in the aftermath of distress.

As both a clinician and a mother of three, she understands how the weight of collective trauma shows up in homes, relationships, and workspaces. And she brings that understanding to her work as a speaker, educator, and consultant, addressing complex intersections of mental health, cultural harm, and resilience. She is passionate about the implications for the next generation.

“I work with people who've been through fire - emotionally, politically, spiritually,” Shaw says.“I know what it's like to carry grief and still show up. And I want to help others do the same, with tools that are both practical and emotionally honest.”

Introducing Kesher Shalom Projects

Kesher Shalom Projects (KSP) was founded by trauma therapists in response to the overwhelming emotional toll following October 7th. KSP is not an advocacy group, but rather a professional development and education initiative focused on mental health, trauma recovery, and Jewish cultural understanding.

Its mission is to:

Support Jewish individuals and communities in navigating trauma and professional challenges with resilience and clarity.

Educate allies, institutions, and the public on Jewish cultural competency, antisemitism, and the psychological impact of propaganda and indoctrination.

Build bridges across communities using trauma-informed tools that promote dialogue, dignity, and repair.

KSP offers:

Live workshops, CE trainings, and webinars for clinicians, schools, and organizations.

Signature frameworks like the GUARD System (a resilience-building protocol) and the BRIDGE Protocol (a model for engaging individuals exposed to hate or extremist ideologies).

Community-based programs such as the Rise Above series combine Jewish tradition, psychological insight, and group support for those facing collective grief and burnout. Co-facilitated with other experts in the field, Jodi Taub, LCSW, Gina Ross, MA, and insights from Julie Riga, MBA.

KSP serves as a resource for professionals across fields-mental health, legal, medical education, and leadership-offering tools to navigate trauma, bias, and disconnection.

A Movement Rooted in Connection

At its core, Kesher Shalom Projects is about restoring connection - to ourselves, to each other, and to truth.“Kesher” means connection.“Shalom” means peace. Malka Shaw has made it her mission to bring both to places they're most needed.

“Antisemitism doesn't just harm Jews - it degrades the moral and emotional fabric of society,” Shaw explains.“Healing requires us to confront propaganda, reckon with silence, and equip professionals with the insight to hold space for pain without getting lost in it.”

As KSP expands, Shaw and her team continues to consult with organizations, lead trainings, and speak publicly on psychological resilience, identity, burnout, and combating cultural distortion through education and empathy.

Malka Shaw

The Kesher Shalom Projects

+1 973-271-7788

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.