Bel Fuse Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule For May 2025
- Oppenheimer's 20 th Annual Industrial Growth Conference (Virtual)
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
Thursday, May 8, 2025
Conducting meetings throughout the day with a fireside chat at 12:45 pm ET
- 22 nd Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Depot Renaissance Hotel Minneapolis
Conducting meetings throughout the day
- KeyBanc Industrial & Basics Conference
Farouq Tuweiq, CFO
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
Thursday, May 29, 2025
InterContinental Boston
Conducting meetings throughout the day
About Bel
Bel ( ) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the defense, commercial aerospace, networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial high-speed data transmission, transportation and eMobility industries. Bel's product groups include Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial and transportation power products, module products and circuit protection), Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies), and Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components). The Company operates facilities around the world.
Company Contact:
Lynn Hutkin, VP Financial Reporting & Investor Relations
...
Investor Contact:
Three Part Advisors
Jean Marie Young, Managing Director or Steven Hooser, Partner
631-418-4339
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment