Russia’s Kalashnikov wants to enlarge gun supplies to Indian law enforcement
(MENAFN) A joint venture between Russia and India has bid for a contract to supply Kalashnikov AK-203 assault rifles to the police in Kerala, a southern state in India, according to a statement from Russian arms exporter Rosoboronexport. Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), formed by Rosoboronexport, Kalashnikov Concern, and two Indian state-owned companies—Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited and Munitions India Limited—began manufacturing the AK-203 rifles in India in 2023.
The rifles are produced in Korwa, Uttar Pradesh, using Russian technology and certified equipment, in line with India's 'Make in India' initiative. Rosoboronexport CEO Aleksandr Mikheev stated that the Korwa Ordnance Factory has the capacity to supply the Indian Ministry of Defense and other law enforcement agencies with AK-203 rifles, known for their high adaptability and suitability for various operators.
The joint venture also plans to export the rifles to other countries. The manufacturing process for the AK-203 began after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Korwa ordnance factory in 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned in 2019 that the joint venture would eventually fully localize production in India, strengthening the country’s defense sector with advanced Russian technologies.
To date, more than 35,000 Kalashnikov rifles have been delivered to the Indian Army, and the joint venture plans to manufacture nearly 600,000 AK-203 rifles over the next ten years. Additionally, India is exploring the possibility of exporting the AK-203 to Nepal to replace the outdated INSAS rifles, aiming to standardize modern assault weapons across the region.
