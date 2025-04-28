Bioventus To Report First Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results On May 6, 2025
To participate in the conference call, dial 1-833-636-0497 and refer to the Bioventus Inc. Conference Call.
A live webcast of the call and accompanying materials will also be provided on the“Investor Relations” section of the Company's website at . The webcast will be archived at the same site and available for replay until May 5, 2026.
About Bioventus
Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for Pain Treatments, Restorative Therapies and Surgical Solutions. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter . Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.
Investor and Media Inquiries:
Dave Crawford
919-474-6787
Legal Disclaimer:
