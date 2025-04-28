The 8th AskGamblers Awards Officially Enters the Voting Stage

The voting stage in the 8th AskGamblers Awards kicks off with the announcement of the top 10 finalists in Best Casino, Best New Casino, Best Sportsbook, Best New Slot, and Best Software Provider categories, inviting players to give their favourites one final push.

BELGRADE, Serbia, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AskGamblers is proud to announce the start of the final voting stage in its 8th annual AskGamblers Awards, one of the industry's most sought-after accolades.

The voting phase kicked off today, 28 April, and will last until the award ceremony scheduled for 12 June.

As in previous editions of the Awards, players are invited to cast their votes for one of the top 10 finalists in the following categories: Best Casino, Best New Casino, Best Sportsbook, Best New Slot, and Best Software Provider.

The Best Crypto Casino, Best Partner, and Best Manager categories will traditionally be chosen by the AskGamblers team. This year's edition introduces a new category, the Superstar Award , a crown achievement handed out to one operator that best represents the values of our brands, whose laureate will also be chosen solely by AskGamblers.

Another novelty in this year's Awards cycle is the Forum vote: the votes from the members of AskGamblers Forum will be counted towards the final tally of votes as a separate voting tier.

Commenting on the launch of the 8th AskGamblers Awards voting stage, Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers , said: "Now that we have the finalists, we are entering the final stages of preparation for our biggest night of the year. To say that we are excited about the 8th edition of the AskGamblers Award would be an understatement."

"As everybody in the team is working tirelessly to make the gala ceremony a night to remember, we invite our players to do their bidding: to give a vote to their favourite contestants and help us choose the rightful winners in the five categories that are open to public vote," Radunović added.

Before the award ceremony on 12 June , AskGamblers will host the traditional Charity Night on 11 June , where our partners will bid for positions on the website, with the money raised allocated to a humanitarian cause.

About AskGamblers

AskGamblers strives to provide current, objective, and accurate information and guide its users towards a safe gaming experience. The way we deliver our services, from the online casino, sportsbook, slot, and bonus reviews to our trusted Complaint Service, is best described by our motto: "Get the truth. Then play."

For more information about AskGamblers and AskGamblers Awards, please contact [email protected] .

