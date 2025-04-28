CIBSE And IBPSA-England Joined Forces For Groundbreaking Technical Symposium On Sustainable Building Design

MENAFN - Pressat) Theconcluded successfully in London on the 24th and 25th of April, bringing together industry leaders, researchers and professionals from across the globe to discuss cutting-edge advancements in sustainable building design and performance.

A collaboration between CIBSE and IBPSA-England, the symposium merged two of the industry's leading events: CIBSE's annual Technical Symposium and IBPSA-England's biennial Building Simulation and Optimisation event. Themed “Fit for 2050 – Achieving Net-Zero through Intelligent, Resilient, and Sustainable Design in the Built Environment” , the event offered an essential platform to showcase research, innovation and best practices in achieving a net-zero future for the built environment.

With a comprehensive 2-day programme, the Symposium featured 34 sessions and nearly 100 expert speakers. Keynote addresses were delivered by CIBSE's President, Fiona Cousins, and IBPSA-England Chair, Neveen Hamza, both of whom set the stage for dynamic discussions around the future of building performance and sustainability.

The symposium covered a diverse range of topics aimed at transforming the industry and ensuring the sector is equipped to meet the challenges of decarbonisation and climate resilience. Attendees were immersed in technical reviews, case studies, poster presentations, and thought-provoking discussions.

Key topics included net-zero carbon methodology and benchmarks for commercial buildings, decentralised ventilation for carbon reduction in UK offices, decarbonisation strategies for stadium buildings and homes, the role of passive design and smart technologies in achieving sustainability, building resilience against climate change through effective design strategies, and innovative approaches to district heating systems and energy-efficient retrofits.

Fiona Cousins, CIBSE President, said:“The CIBSE IBPSA-England Technical Symposium 2025 has been an essential forum for exchanging ideas and fostering partnerships, helping to equip our sector with the tools needed to model and measure building performance for the future. This partnership encompasses well-established and urgent work in support of decarbonisation, as well as emerging research and innovations focused on occupant health and well-being – an area evolving rapidly due to advances in sensor technology and AI-driven analytical methods.”

Neveen Hamza, Chair, added:“The collaboration between IBPSA-England and CIBSE to organise and host this conference reflects the challenges and opportunities we face, as both an academic and professional community, in our efforts to be fit for achieving net-zero in a built environment where more than 80% of the building stock that will exist in 2050 is already in place. This conference showcases the latest cutting-edge research and technologies to help realise our ambitions for a more sustainable and climate-resilient built environment”.

The symposium not only advanced the conversation around sustainable building design but also paved the way for ongoing collaboration within the sector. As the industry continues to tackle the challenges of decarbonisation and resilience, the momentum from this event will undoubtedly influence the future of building performance for years to come.