403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian Authorities Charge Man in Bomb Attack on Senior General
(MENAFN) Russian authorities have charged an individual in connection with a car bomb attack that resulted in the death of a high-ranking general in a Moscow suburb the previous week.
The suspect reportedly confessed to carrying out the attack under orders from Ukrainian security forces, as stated by the Investigative Committee.
In an official statement issued on Sunday, investigators revealed that 42-year-old Ignat Kuzin has been accused of committing an act of terrorism and illegally handling and manufacturing explosives.
Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko mentioned that Kuzin had completely acknowledged his wrongdoing and was willing to reaffirm his confession during on-site investigative procedures.
Kuzin was arrested shortly after the bombing that claimed the life of Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy chief of operations for Russia’s General Staff, on April 25, near his residence in Balashikha.
Petrenko also noted that Kuzin had been recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in 2023. For his role, Kuzin was allegedly promised a reward of USD18,000.
Further investigation revealed that Kuzin relocated to Russia in September 2023, where he “awaited specific instructions from a Ukrainian handler.”
The suspect reportedly confessed to carrying out the attack under orders from Ukrainian security forces, as stated by the Investigative Committee.
In an official statement issued on Sunday, investigators revealed that 42-year-old Ignat Kuzin has been accused of committing an act of terrorism and illegally handling and manufacturing explosives.
Spokesperson Svetlana Petrenko mentioned that Kuzin had completely acknowledged his wrongdoing and was willing to reaffirm his confession during on-site investigative procedures.
Kuzin was arrested shortly after the bombing that claimed the life of Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, the deputy chief of operations for Russia’s General Staff, on April 25, near his residence in Balashikha.
Petrenko also noted that Kuzin had been recruited by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) in 2023. For his role, Kuzin was allegedly promised a reward of USD18,000.
Further investigation revealed that Kuzin relocated to Russia in September 2023, where he “awaited specific instructions from a Ukrainian handler.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment