Future Food Asia Announces 10 Groundbreaking Agrifoodtech Startup Finalists Competing For The USD 100,000 FFA Award 2025

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Returning for its 9th edition, Future Food Asia, the premier platform celebrating innovation in AgriFoodtech in APAC, is proud to unveil the 10 startups selected for the finale of its annual competition. These finalists will be pitching for the 100,000 USD FFA Award in Singapore on May 21-22. Additionally, the winner of the Adisseo FeedForward Award will be announced at the conference.The 10 FFAA finalists are Aquaeasy (Singapore), BioDefense (Singapore), Faunatech (India), TOWING Corporation (Japan), Verta Bioenergy (Singapore), Changqingtang3d (China), Meat the Next Company Limited (Hong Kong), MODGUT (Thailand), Mush& (South Korea), and 0calab (China).The 9th edition of the Future Food Asia Award draws applicants from over 25 countries, reflecting the sector's shift toward scalable innovation. With the theme“Where Innovation Meets Growth,” FFA25 explores how capital and innovation converge to drive sustainable impact. Across three half-day thematic sessions, the conference highlights scale-ready solutions-from biologics and AI in agriculture to biomanufacturing and nature-based innovations. FFA25 spotlights the intersection of agritech, foodtech, and nature-based solutions, examining how timely investment can accelerate progress while balancing financial returns, social resilience, and planetary health.The finalists have been selected following an extensive assessment process by the jury represented by Dr. Azlinda Anwar, Executive Director (Biomedical Research Council), A*STAR; Sanjeesh Bera, Head ASEAN Operations, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd; Dr. Anne Wagner, Vice-President Research & Development, Jungbunzlauer and Isabelle Decitre, Founder, ID Capital.“In a funding landscape that demands clarity and conviction, we've anchored our selection of this year's 10 finalists in a core belief: that science and technology are the engines of lasting impact. These startups stand out not just for their innovation, but for their ability to scale with purpose and resilience-an approach deeply aligned with our long-term vision and strengthened by our enduring partnership with A*STAR.” said Isabelle Decitre, Founder, ID Capital.“Innovation in AgriFoodTech is critical for building resilient, sustainable food systems in Asia and beyond. At A*STAR, we are proud to support Future Food Asia in championing the next generation of startups whose science-driven solutions have the potential to transform the way we produce, process, and consume food. By fostering collaboration between research institutions, industry, and entrepreneurs, we can accelerate the translation of breakthrough technologies into real-world impact, delivering both economic growth and societal benefit.” said Dr Azlinda Anwar, Executive Director (Biomedical Research Council), A*STAR.Registration for the event is open at .Overview of the Future Food Asia 2025 finalistsAquaeasy (Singapore)AquaEasy provides Artificial Intelligence & Internet of Things (AIoT) solutions that improves Shrimp farmers livelihood, protect the planet and feed the world. Farming success comes from growing and harvesting shrimp in the shortest time. Without data-driven tools, climate and disease risks in shrimp farming increase. AquaEasy provides shrimp farmers with the most advance data driven tools by allowing shrimps to talk to farmers. This is the value proposition for AquaEasy's proprietary AI technology solutions: Increase Productivity, Profitability and Sustainability of shrimp farming.BioDefense (Singapore)At BioDefense, we're transforming the future of food with novel bio-based technologies that make supply chains smarter, cleaner, and more profitable. Our innovations help meat, fish, and seafood stay fresh up to 3X longer, while boosting the health and growth of farmed fish through antibiotic-free feed enhancements. By reducing waste, improving nutrition, and eliminating harmful chemicals, we're empowering producers and suppliers to unlock greater value-while making a real impact on food security and sustainability.Faunatech (India)FaunaTech is building the first smartphone-connected, hand-held agri diagnostic platform to measure important biomarkers in milk, fish, meat, poultry, and grains, leading to the early detection of critical herd diseases, reducing antibiotic usage, and monitoring food quality at the farm gate.TOWING Corporation (Japan)TOWING is a Japanese university spin-off company with a biochar soil amendment product, developed from an advanced fermentation technology originally used for Japanese sake. The company's product SORATAN has completed a number of research studies and commercial trials (600 farms deployed). In one month after application, SORATAN creates a rapid soil transition for organic fertilizer, increases yield compared to chemical fertilizer, and captures CO2 within a soil simultaneously.Verta Bioenergy (Singapore)Verta Bioenergy is transforming livestock and agricultural waste into high-performance biomass pellets that replace coal at lower cost and emissions. Backed by ENGIE, Verta's patent-pending technology converts chicken manure into industrial-grade pellets that work as drop-in fuels for coal boilers-no retrofitting required. Verta's pellets are up to 40% cheaper and 40% cleaner than coal, with successful trials at multinational clients in Philippines. With scalable, modular drying tech and built-to-spec fuel engineering, Verta is unlocking Asia-Pacific's vast biomass potential to accelerate decarbonization in hard-to-abate sectors.Changqingtang3d (China)Changqingtang leverages patented AI algorithms and adaptive 3D printing technology to craft personalized meals, tailored to individual health profiles - from athletes to seniors - in under 10 minutes. This innovation will redefine Asia's health-tech landscape by merging nutrition with culinary accessibility. Experience the future of food-one bite-sized revolution at a time!Meat the Next Company Limited (Hong Kong)Meat the Next is a Hong Kong-based superfood tech venture tackling climate change and desertification through diet change. Using AI-driven food science and patented agri-biotech, we grow tiger nuts in deserts, turning degraded land into farms. Our breakthrough product, TIGA MILK, is the world's first tiger nut oat milk-creamy, lactose-free, with no added sugars. Rich in antioxidants and omega fatty acids, it's a delicious, planet-friendly alternative that supports personal health and environmental regeneration.MODGUT (Thailand)ASEAN gut microbiome Expert, "Pioneering the Microbiome-Driven Food Revolution in ASEAN". With microbiome insights, we are the intersection of personalized nutrition and the future of food production/consumption in Southeast Asia. We have the vision for a collaborative ecosystem connecting microbiome science to food production.Mush& (South Korea)At Mush&, we're not just growing mushrooms-we're building the future of functional nutrition. Our proprietary mushroom mycelium platform delivers clean, scalable, and customizable mycoprotein ingredients that meet the rising global demand for sustainable, high-performance food and feed solutions. With patented strains and proven B2B traction, our mycelium powers next-gen plant-based foods, functional products, and immune-boosting animal feeds. Beyond ingredients, we operate Korea's first high-rise vertical farm for premium oriental mushrooms and deploy smartfarm systems in Kenya and India.0calab (China)0CALAB was among the first to identify the potential of reduced-sugar fruit juice. Founded in 2022, we are dedicated to exploring, developing, industrializing, and commercializing this next-generation beverage. Our products have successfully completed initial R&D and industrial-scale production, and are now entering early-stage commercialization. 0CALAB's reduced-sugar juices retain the original taste and color of traditional juice, deliver multiple health benefits, and maintain cost-effective production. They have gained strong recognition from both consumers and industry partners across the value chain.About Future Food AsiaFuture Food Asia is the platform developed by ID Capital, an investment and advisory company headquartered in Singapore specialized in the domain of AgriFoodTech. Through its awards, annual conference and other tailor-made programmes it supports early stage innovators and startups contributing to building a future-proof food system across the entire Asia-Pacific region, where high growth meets high stakes. A pioneer in this vertical, ID Capital has contributed effort and capital in catalyzing the ecosystem in the region since 2016. ID Capital is also an Appointed Partner of Enterprise Singapore for its SEEDS Capital fund in the AgriFoodTech sector. For further enquiries please visit futurefoodasia and write to ...About the Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR)The Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) is Singapore's lead public sector R&D agency. Through open innovation, we collaborate with our partners in both the public and private sectors to benefit the economy and society. As a Science and Technology Organisation, A*STAR bridges the gap between academia and industry. Our research creates economic growth and jobs for Singapore, and enhances lives by improving societal outcomes in healthcare, urban living, and sustainability. A*STAR plays a key role in nurturing scientific talent and leaders for the wider research community and industry. A*STAR's R&D activities span biomedical sciences to physical sciences and engineering, with research entities primarily located in Biopolis and Fusionopolis. For ongoing news, visit . Follow us on Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram

Isabelle Decitre

ID Capital Pte Ltd

+65 6679 7879

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.