Iran's Bandar Abbas Port Explosion Injuries Rise To 1,200
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 28 (KUNA) -- Iranian authorities announced, Monday, that the number of injuries from the explosion at a port in Bandar Abbas, Hormozgan Province, has risen to 1,200.
The Iranian Red Crescent spokesperson, Mojtaba Khaledi told local Iranian media that the number of those injured by the explosion has reached around 1,200, and all have been transported to hospitals to receive the necessary medical treatments.
The Iranian Interior Minister, Eskandar Momeni announced the formation of a committee to investigate the explosion after collecting preliminary documents, and assured the public that all who are involved will be held accountable.
Momeni added that the investigation is ongoing, noting the possibility of safety regulations being disregarded, of the failure to declare the flammable materials.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei ordered, Sunday, a full investigation to determine whether it was caused by negligence or intentional actions.
The explosion occurred at the Rajaee Port in Bander Abbas in southern Iran, resulting in at least 40 fatalities and hundreds of injuries, according to the attest official reports. (end)
