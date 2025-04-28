403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Dive Team Removes 200 Kg Fishing Net From Coral Reefs
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Zahraa Al-Kathemi
KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Dive Team, affiliated with Environmental Voluntary Foundation, announced on Monday the successful removal of an abandoned fishing net weighing 200 kilograms from coral reefs located in Um Deera north of Qaruh Island, at the depth of nine meters.
The head of the team, Waleed Al-Fadhel told KUNA that the abandoned net had become entangled with coral reefs, causing harm to marine life and damage to the coral itself.
Al-Fadhel explained that the team's divers managed to carefully lift the net without harming the reef, thanks to their extensive expertise using lifting bags, air-filled sacks, and various diving equipment to complete the operation.
He noted that coral reefs rely on sunlight and water currents for survival, and abandoned nets can suffocate coral, cause its death, and kill fish and other organisms living in the reef environment, which poses serious threats to biodiversity, environmental balance, maritime navigation, and diver safety.
Al-Fadhel described the Um Deera reef site as comprising three adjacent areas of varying sizes, located 13 kilometers north of Qaruh Island and 50 kilometers from Khiran's coast, known for its clear waters, attracts divers and fishing enthusiasts.
He also called on the public to promptly report any sighting of abandoned fishing nets to the Kuwait Dive Team, the Coast Guard, or the Environment Public Authority to ensure swift removal and minimize environmental damage and navigational risks.
Regarding the team's ongoing coral conservation projects, Al-Fadhel mentioned initiatives such as the Marine Moorings Project -- with 108 marine moorings established -- a project to remove nets, the Jaber Al-Kuwait Reserves for Sea Creatures project involving 25 artificial reef colonies, and the Coral Planting project. (end)
zhr
KUWAIT, April 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Dive Team, affiliated with Environmental Voluntary Foundation, announced on Monday the successful removal of an abandoned fishing net weighing 200 kilograms from coral reefs located in Um Deera north of Qaruh Island, at the depth of nine meters.
The head of the team, Waleed Al-Fadhel told KUNA that the abandoned net had become entangled with coral reefs, causing harm to marine life and damage to the coral itself.
Al-Fadhel explained that the team's divers managed to carefully lift the net without harming the reef, thanks to their extensive expertise using lifting bags, air-filled sacks, and various diving equipment to complete the operation.
He noted that coral reefs rely on sunlight and water currents for survival, and abandoned nets can suffocate coral, cause its death, and kill fish and other organisms living in the reef environment, which poses serious threats to biodiversity, environmental balance, maritime navigation, and diver safety.
Al-Fadhel described the Um Deera reef site as comprising three adjacent areas of varying sizes, located 13 kilometers north of Qaruh Island and 50 kilometers from Khiran's coast, known for its clear waters, attracts divers and fishing enthusiasts.
He also called on the public to promptly report any sighting of abandoned fishing nets to the Kuwait Dive Team, the Coast Guard, or the Environment Public Authority to ensure swift removal and minimize environmental damage and navigational risks.
Regarding the team's ongoing coral conservation projects, Al-Fadhel mentioned initiatives such as the Marine Moorings Project -- with 108 marine moorings established -- a project to remove nets, the Jaber Al-Kuwait Reserves for Sea Creatures project involving 25 artificial reef colonies, and the Coral Planting project. (end)
zhr
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment