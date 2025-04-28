WSPN Launches Revolutionary Bank API Integration, Enabling WUSD Minting In Under 5 Minutes

SINGAPORE, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Worldwide Stablecoin Payment Network (WSPN) is pleased to announce a groundbreaking enhancement to its stablecoin infrastructure with the launch of a new bank API integration that enables users to mint WUSD in under 5 minutes, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

This technological advancement represents a significant milestone in the stablecoin industry, effectively eliminating the traditional waiting periods associated with fiat-to-crypto conversions and providing users with unprecedented access to digital assets regardless of banking hours or geographic location.

"Our mission has always been to break down barriers in the financial ecosystem," said Raymond Yuan, Founder & CEO of WSPN. "This new integration revolutionizes the speed and efficiency with which users can access stablecoins. Minting WUSD in under 5 minutes, regardless of the time or day, creates unprecedented opportunities for both individual and institutional users in the digital asset space."

Key Features of the Enhanced WSPN Portal:



Automated Fiat Deposits : Streamlined process for transferring USD from bank accounts to the WSPN platform

5-Minute Minting Process : Complete end-to-end conversion from USD to WUSD in under 5 minutes

24/7 Availability : Continuous service regardless of traditional banking hours

Multi-Bank Support : Integration with Green Link Digital Bank, FV Bank, and Banking Circle Cross-Chain Compatibility : Easy withdrawal of newly minted WUSD to Ethereum or Polygon networks

The enhanced system operates through a simple three-step process: users deposit USD from their bank, mint WUSD from their USD balance, and can then withdraw WUSD to their preferred blockchain wallet. Each step has been optimized for speed and security, with the entire process taking less than 5 minutes from start to finish.

This development comes at a time when demand for efficient fiat-to-crypto on-ramps continues to grow, particularly for stablecoins that serve as a bridge between traditional finance and decentralized applications. By removing time constraints and simplifying the minting process, WSPN is positioning WUSD as a leading solution for users who require immediate access to digital assets.

About WSPN

WSPN is a leading provider of next-generation stablecoin infrastructure, committed to building a more secure, efficient, and transparent payment solution for the global economy. Their flagship product, WUSD stablecoin, is pegged 1:1 to the U.S. Dollar and aims to optimize secure digital payments for Web3 users. WSPN's Stablecoin 2.0 approach prioritizes user-centricity, community governance, and accessibility, paving the way for widespread stablecoin adoption.

