HEALTH AND WELLNESS PROSPECTS IN THE HEALTH ARENA AT RIMINIWELLNESS 2025
(MENAFN- Italian Exhibition Group (IEGEXPO)) • Innovative scientific partnerships, educational content, and clinical topics
• Workshops, conferences, and CME courses: fostering dialogue between medicine, sports, nutrition, and wellness
• Collaborations with universities, research institutes, and the growing physiomedical community
Rimini (Italy), 28 April 2025 - Health at the heart of the 19th edition of RiminiWellness. From May 29 to June 1, the Italian Exhibition Group's international event returns to Rimini Expo Centre and the Riviera, bringing together fitness, sports, wellness, and healthy nutrition in a single, unified format. The Health arena, one of the event's six thematic pillars, has expanded to encompass sports medicine, focusing on physiotherapy, nutrition, and rehabilitative technologies. Seminars, talks, and workshops will educate professionals and inform the general public across the various arenas in Halls A1, D3, and D4, making deep-dive connections between clinical practice, innovation, and well-being.
NEW SYNERGIES BETWEEN THE WORLDS OF FITNESS, PHYSIOTHERAPY, AND SPORTS MEDICINE
The Health Arena returns to Hall D3, offering free talks on evidence-based training from Friday to Sunday. Speakers include, Andrea Biasci, founder of Project Invictus, who will share the spotlight with Simone Chiozzi, Daniele Gelmi, Marco Perugini, and other experts. They will be joined by the FisioScience team, one of the most influential scientific communities in physiotherapy and rehabilitation, featuring Valerio Barbari, Paolo Torneri, Dario Taborelli, and Valerio Armani. On Saturday, May 31, the training workshop “Update on surgery and rehabilitation after anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction” will feature renowned orthopaedic surgeons, including Dr. Alberto Grassi and Dr. Marco Fravisini (this meeting also qualifies for ECM credits). A similar theme will be explored in the Sports Medicine Wellness & Clinic conference, curated by Noritura, scheduled for the first two days in the Mimosa Room. The conference will focus on sports injuries and clinical challenges in managing both professional and amateur athletes. Among the speakers, Prof. Marco Bigoni, Dr. Paolo Minafra, Dr. Carmine Castagna, and Prof. Pierluigi Pompei.
INTRODUCING THE MOVEMENT & THERAPY SUMMIT
At RiminiWellness 2025, a new space in the heart of Hall A1, Performance Arena, will bring together top functional training brands and host meetings on the interplay between training, rehabilitation, and scientific innovation, featuring prominent national and international guests. The programme kicks off on May 29 with Movement & Therapy Summit, organised by Le Scimmie, an agency specialising in events for the medical industry. This summit bridges the worlds of training and physiotherapy, designed for physiotherapists, doctors, athletic trainers, and all movement professionals to stay up-to-date on the latest frontiers of rehabilitation and sports performance. Topics include: dysautonomia and breathing with Prof. Iván Ruiz Rodríguez and Dr. Cosimo Capone; idiopathic scoliosis with Dr. Emanuele Rovatti; percutaneous electrolysis with Prof. Alberto Carlos Muñoz, Dr. Francesco Inglese, and Dr. Juan Carlos Ghezzi. Additionally, the focus will be on percutaneous neuromodulation in elite sports with Prof. Raul Valdesuso and Prof. Francisco Ortega, and the event will conclude with Dr. Silvia Bellachioma and Dr. Matteo Pozzati of CrossFit®️, a renowned training method that has long been a fixture at RiminiWellness.
NUTRACEUTICALS, LONGEVITY AND PREVENTIVE MEDICINE
The Nutraceutical Arena, a new addition to Hall D4, will showcase companies in the industry and content dedicated to integrated wellness. This programme, designed for professionals, students, and the general public, will feature a wealth of scientific and clinical topics on women's health, stress, cognitive decline, cardiovascular risk, and insulin resistance. Speakers from the University of Bologna and Rimini, including Prof. Arrigo Francesco Giuseppe Cicero, Prof. Andrea Tarozzi, and Prof. Roberto Romagnoli, will be present. The “Food Supplements and Nutraceuticals” project brings together science, pharmacology, clinical practice, marketing, and communication to make research innovations accessible to all. The National Research Council (CNR) will be present with the interdisciplinary project NUTRAGE, which focuses on nutrition and active aging, presenting scientific evidence and prevention strategies for the elderly. High-level scientific speakers scheduled to attend. The Epigenetics and Sports Performance conference, curated by Epinutracell, is back for its third edition. It will be held on May 30 and 31, featuring Massimo Spattini, Annalisa Minetti, Esteban Peirò Monzò, Walter Nudo, and Giorgio Terziani.
PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT, UNIVERSITY RESEARCH, AND SCIENTIFIC ADVANCEMENT
RiminiWellness offers ample space and visibility to our academic partners. Beginning with the prestigious collaboration with the Universities of Bologna and Padua, a training session will be held in preparation for ECSS Rimini 2025, one of the most important international events for motor and sports sciences (scheduled at the Palacongressi in Rimini from July 1 to 4, 2025). On Thursday afternoon, Prof. Samuele Marcora will kick off the Health Arena with a presentation on mental fatigue and sports performance. Next, Prof. Sandro Bartolomei will discuss muscle recovery strategies following overload training. Prof. Francesco Campa will conclude with a discussion on innovations in body composition assessment. The Italian Fitness Federation (FIF) conference, in collaboration with the San Raffaele University of Rome, is a high-level event: “Aging processes and physical activity – Active Aging, Health Aging”, under the patronage of the Humanitas University Consortium. Lastly, ISSA Europe, a leading international certifying body in the fitness and health industry, will hold a scientific lecture on Heart Rate Variability (HRV), focusing on the implications of autonomous heart rate regulation in sports performance.
ABOUT RIMINIWELLNESS 2025
Date: 29 May – 1 June 2025; event type: international expo; organiser: Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.; recurrence: annual; edition: 19th; open to: general public and operators
