QRCS, The HALO Trust Sign Pact To Create Avenues For Collaboration On Humanitarian Projects

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) yesterday formalised a framework cooperation agreement with The HALO Trust, a UK-based humanitarian non-governmental organisation operating in over 30 countries.

This agreement aims to foster a bilateral partnership and create avenues for collaboration on humanitarian and development projects that will benefit communities impacted by conflict and crises.



The signing was conducted by Mohamed Ahmed Al-Beshri, Assistant Secretary-General for Communication and Fundraising at QRCS, representing Faisal Mohamed Al Emadi, Secretary-General of QRCS, alongside Major General (Ret'd) James M. Cowan, CEO of The HALO Trust.

In attendance at the event were Yousef bin Ali Al-Khater, President of QRCS, Eng. Ibrahim Hashim Al-Sada, Vice-President, Ramadan Al-Mousel, Advisor to the President, Hussein Aman Al-Ali, Assistant Secretary-General for Volunteering and Local Development, Ahmed Mohamed Al-Yafey, Acting Director of Media and Marketing, and Yousef Mohamed Al-Awadhi, Chief QRCS Ambassador. The HALO Trust's delegation comprised Andrew Moore, Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa, and Afghanistan, and Florence Branchu, Head of Partnerships in the Middle East.

The scope of partnership includes the following activities: Exchange of expertise and operational support; mobilization of funding for agreed-upon projects, provision of technical and programmatic support for humanitarian and development-oriented initiatives, management of the removal of landlines and explosive remnants of war, coordination with UN agencies and international partners, development of joint project proposals and work plans, leadership of training and capacity-building initiatives, facilitation of logistics, monitoring and evaluation of activities, and ensuring transparency and accountability.

The HALO Trust is one of the world's largest organisations specialising in clearing landmines and explosive remnants of war. Al-Beshri emphasised that the significance of this agreement stems from the esteemed positions of both parties as pivotal contributors in the global humanitarian field.

Maj. Gen. Cowan stated,“Sadly, we live in a world in which many countries are affected by war, and it is our duty as a humanitarian organization to tackle the consequences by working to remove landmines."

