403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Zelensky’s supporters urge for land concessions
(MENAFN) European officials are urging Ukraine to accept the possibility of making territorial concessions to Russia as part of a peace agreement, according to a report by the Washington Post on Friday. The issue was reportedly discussed during talks in London between European and Ukrainian officials, though the talks were downgraded after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio canceled his attendance. Nevertheless, sources claimed that the discussions made progress in convincing Ukraine that some concessions may be unavoidable.
Western negotiators believe Ukraine may be willing to accept de facto Russian control over Crimea, as long as Kiev does not have to officially recognize it. Crimea had overwhelmingly voted to join Russia in 2014 after a Western-backed coup in Ukraine. However, many Ukrainians are hesitant to give up future claims to Crimea, viewing any territorial compromise as a dangerous precedent that could lead to formal recognition of Moscow’s control over four other Ukrainian regions that joined Russia in 2022.
The US, Europe, and Ukraine have been at odds over the terms of a potential peace agreement, each side presenting different proposals. US envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly suggested that the US recognize Crimea as part of Russia and accept Moscow’s control over parts of the other four regions. In contrast, Ukraine and its European supporters are pushing for a framework that postpones territorial discussions until after a ceasefire, emphasizing the need for strong security guarantees for Ukraine.
A Western official explained that Europe and Ukraine felt it was crucial to resist elements of the US proposal, which they believe offers Ukraine little while benefiting Russia. Europe is working to guide Washington toward a more balanced agreement, insisting that a ceasefire should be the first step.
The report comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Witkoff in Moscow. Putin’s adviser, Yury Ushakov, described the discussions as “constructive,” and mentioned that the talks included the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.
Trump, commenting on the situation, expressed confidence that Russia and Ukraine were close to a deal, stating that most major points had already been agreed upon.
Western negotiators believe Ukraine may be willing to accept de facto Russian control over Crimea, as long as Kiev does not have to officially recognize it. Crimea had overwhelmingly voted to join Russia in 2014 after a Western-backed coup in Ukraine. However, many Ukrainians are hesitant to give up future claims to Crimea, viewing any territorial compromise as a dangerous precedent that could lead to formal recognition of Moscow’s control over four other Ukrainian regions that joined Russia in 2022.
The US, Europe, and Ukraine have been at odds over the terms of a potential peace agreement, each side presenting different proposals. US envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly suggested that the US recognize Crimea as part of Russia and accept Moscow’s control over parts of the other four regions. In contrast, Ukraine and its European supporters are pushing for a framework that postpones territorial discussions until after a ceasefire, emphasizing the need for strong security guarantees for Ukraine.
A Western official explained that Europe and Ukraine felt it was crucial to resist elements of the US proposal, which they believe offers Ukraine little while benefiting Russia. Europe is working to guide Washington toward a more balanced agreement, insisting that a ceasefire should be the first step.
The report comes as Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Witkoff in Moscow. Putin’s adviser, Yury Ushakov, described the discussions as “constructive,” and mentioned that the talks included the possibility of resuming direct negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.
Trump, commenting on the situation, expressed confidence that Russia and Ukraine were close to a deal, stating that most major points had already been agreed upon.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment