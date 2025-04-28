Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Van den Broek Shares Thoughts on Cycling Tour of Türkiye

2025-04-28 02:08:41
(MENAFN) With a more competitive field targeting the general classification and a tougher course this year, the reigning champion of the Tour of Türkiye does not view himself as a primary contender for victory.

Frank van den Broek from Team Picnic PostNL shared that their approach to this race differs from their usual preparations.

"It's my team that lined me up here. I enjoyed it last year. It's a similar program. With the sprint training here, we can have a result again on every stage. I'm looking forward to it," Van den Broek commented.

When asked about the influence of prominent cyclists like Mark Cavendish and Jasper Philipsen, who have participated in past editions of the Tour of Türkiye, he acknowledged how their involvement has elevated the race's profile.

Van den Broek mentioned that both of these riders are exceptional sprinters, which certainly contributes to making the race more sprint-oriented.

However, his primary focus remains on the general classification.

He also expressed appreciation for the warmth and hospitality of the Turkish people, mentioning how much he enjoys the local cuisine.

He recalled his visit in October for a weekend, where he had a fantastic time.

The 24-year-old Dutch rider also shared that his favorite Turkish dish is lahmacun.

