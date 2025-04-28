Subhash To Rajeshwari Sachdev: Surprised To Watch Punjabi Actor Performing Brilliantly In Marathi Film

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai heaped praise on actress Rajeshwari Sachdev, saying he was surprised to see a Punjabi actress perform so brilliantly in the Marathi film "Amaira" opposite veteran star Ajinkya Deo.

Ghai took to Instagram, where he shared a picture posing next to Rajeshwari, who has worked in "Sardari Begum" and "Tunnu Ki Tina".

“I was so surprised to watch a Punjabi actor #RAJESHWARI SACHDEV Performing so brilliantly in MARATHI film against out veteran marathi star Ajinkya r deo in FILM #AMAIRA produced by mukta arts ltd to be released on May 16 in cinema halls (sic),” Ghai wrote.

He added:“All kudos to u Rajeshwari for your super acting talent irrespective of any language. Wow Stay blessed always team AMAIRA (sic).”

“Amaira” is directed by Lokesh Gupte, The film introduces Sai Godbole, who plays the titular role. Besides her, the cast also includes Pooja Sawant and Atul Parchure.

