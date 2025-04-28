Govt Bans 16 Pakistani Media Youtube Channels Including Dawn, Geotv And Samaa TV
They were banned on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs“for spreading communally sensitive content and misinformation against India," sources said on Monday, April 28.
Government sources said,“On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned the 16 Pakistani YouTube channels including Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, Geo News for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir."Full list of banned YouTube channels
Credit: Government sources
The decision was taken in the aftermath of the terror attack in which at least 26 people were killed at a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.
