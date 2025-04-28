Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Govt Bans 16 Pakistani Media Youtube Channels Including Dawn, Geotv And Samaa TV

Govt Bans 16 Pakistani Media Youtube Channels Including Dawn, Geotv And Samaa TV


2025-04-28 01:14:32
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The government banned 16 YouTube channels of Pakistan, including that of several media houses such as Dawn, Samaa TV, ARY News, Geo News, Razi Naama, GNN and Irshad Bhatti.

They were banned on the recommendation of the Ministry of Home Affairs“for spreading communally sensitive content and misinformation against India," sources said on Monday, April 28.

Government sources said,“On the recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Government of India has banned the 16 Pakistani YouTube channels including Dawn News, Samaa TV, Ary News, Geo News for disseminating provocative and communally sensitive content, false and misleading narratives and misinformation against India, its Army and security agencies in the backdrop of the tragic Pahalgam terror incident in Jammu and Kashmir."

Full list of banned YouTube channels


Credit: Government sources

The decision was taken in the aftermath of the terror attack in which at least 26 people were killed at a popular tourist spot in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

MENAFN28042025007365015876ID1109479080

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search