Victory Securities Secures Approval To Offer Two Key Virtual Asset Services

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Advancing Asset Management and Structured Products Offering

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 April 2025 – Victory Securities today announced that it has officially obtained two significant regulatory consent from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong to provide virtual asset (VA)-related products and services: 1) provision of discretionary account management services (DAMS) to retail and professional investors, investing in spot VA, VA futures and VA options; and 2) distribution of VA-referenced, physically settled structured products to professional investors.

Victory Securities is now permitted to offer DAMS to both retail and professional investors, managing a range of customizable investment products, including spot crypto investments and derivatives. Victory Securities is the first licensed broker in Hong Kong to be able to provide VA DAMS via, amongst other trading platforms, Binance FZE and Deribit FZE, which are amongst the largest VA and VA derivative exchanges in the world by trading volume. The volatility of the virtual asset market has deterred some investors, and Victory Securities' DAMS aims to serve as a bridge for clients to invest in this sector. The service combines an experienced investment team with an institutional-grade risk control system, operating within a framework that strictly adheres to clients' risk preferences and investment objectives. It covers core aspects such as asset allocation, risk assessment, and dynamic asset allocation strategies, with round-the-clock monitoring to provide high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors with efficient and compliant asset appreciation solutions.

Mr. Kennix Chan, Deputy CEO of Victory Securities, stated,“The professionalization of the virtual asset market is a future trend. Our discretionary account management services will strictly comply with the SFC's regulatory framework, integrating quantitative analysis and market insights to create long-term value for investors.”

See also Digital Intelligence Integration Leading the Future: The World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit Held in Hong Kong for the First Time

On the other hand, following its approval late last year as the first Hong Kong brokerage to distribute cash-settled VA-referenced structured products, Victory Securities has further secured the regulatory consent to distribute physically-settled VA-referenced structured products. At expiry, the issuer of physically-settled VA-referenced structured products will deliver spot VA to the clients of Victory Securities. The flexible investment features of physically settled VA-referenced structured products enable investors to better capitalize on market volatility.

Mr. Kennix Chan emphasized,” This service significantly reduces the cost and time barriers associated with cross-market asset conversions, providing cryptocurrency holders with an innovative channel to seamlessly access traditional financial products. The flexible investment features of virtual asset-structured products also enable investors to capitalize on market volatility.”

In recent years, Victory Securities has actively aligned with the Hong Kong government's policy direction of“embracing virtual assets,” continuously enhancing its compliance infrastructure. The group has now established a full-chain service ecosystem covering trading, asset management, and product distribution, positioning itself as a key player in the local virtual asset compliance process. As more investors enter the market, Victory Securities'“one-stop virtual asset solutions” are poised to seize market opportunities.