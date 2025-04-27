Panama's Hidden Gems: Five Of The Best Places To Visit

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) When people think of Panama, they likely think of the waterways. The Panama Canal is a huge feat of human engineering, spanning 82 kilometers and connecting the Caribbean Sea with the Pacific Ocean. Although impressive, the country has so much more to offer that often goes overlooked in the shadow of this colossal canal. Let's take a deep dive into some of the country's hidden gems and some activities you absolutely cannot miss.

Something to Bear in Mind

Panama is a beautiful country in Central America that, due to its size, has over 100 microclimates. However, the country is known for both a dry season, from December to May, which is the hottest time of year in the country, and a wet season, from late May to early December. The wet season, as the name would suggest, is a time of heavy rainfall. However, despite significant rain during this winter period, it is not by any means continuous, and you are almost certain to have sunny spells as often as you have downpours.

However, it's a good idea, if traveling to the country, to prepare a number of activities in case the weather prevent you from getting out. The easiest way to do that is to load your devices with fun things you can do to pass the time. Why not download that book you've been meaning to read on Kindle and get cozy by the window as the rain falls? Or, if you crave something a bit more fast-paced, there are many anonymous casinos you can access, without having to give away unnecessary personal information, where you can make the most of a myriad of welcome bonuses and try to win yourself some extra holiday spending money. Alternatively, why not buy some books or magazines about the country, and learn about the place you are visiting or plan your next outing once the weather has eased up?

Now, let's take a look at what you should see in Panama at least once in your lifetime.

A trip to Panama wouldn't feel complete without a visit to the Bocas Del Toro Islands. These islands really do have something for everyone. A partygoer will find a vibrant and welcoming nightlife, and an adrenaline junkie can enjoy scuba diving, sailing, and surfing. If you fancy something a bit more chill, then the gorgeous beaches with white sands and clear blue water absolutely can't be missed.

2. Panama City

We can't curate a list of things to do in Panama without mentioning the country's capital, Panama City. This place is a cultural hub and is home to huge shopping centers and smaller independent businesses. History buffs can also visit the ruins of the old city, which were destroyed by pirates in 1671, or the famous museum the Biomuseo to learn more about this magnificent country. Another great thing about the city is that it is reasonably budget-friendly compared to the other cities in Panama, and is also a great place to set up camp and springboard to other locations during your stay.

3. Boquete

Boquete makes a beautiful antidote to the hustle and bustle of Panama city. This small town is known for its proximity to the Baru Volcano, hot springs and coffee plantations. While those wishing to relax can enjoy bird watching on the Los Quetzales Trail, the thrill seekers amongst us can enjoy rappelling, rock climbing and rafting in this wonderful town.

4. The Pearl Islands

The Pearl Islands is an archipelago well deserving of its name. Over 100 stunning islands and islets make up the Pearl Islands, which were named because of the many pearls found by Spanish conquistadors in the past . There are numerous hotels and hostels scattered around the islands for all budgets, and you can see every part of this wonderful place by taking a fishing tour around the islands, or getting close and personal with nature by trying your hand at snorkeling.

5. El Valle de Anton

Nature lovers should not miss out on a visit to this small town in central Panama. For one, it is situated in the middle of an extinct volcano and is surrounded by dense forests and impressive mountains. Some might also enjoy the fact that the climate tends to be a little cooler in El Valle de Anton, so getting around is that little bit easier. You can really feel connected to the world here, by visiting the orchid conservation center, the butterfly house, or the serpentarium, which all show countless native species. When done, why not visit the El Chorro del Macho, the gorgeous 115-ft waterfall that resides just over 2 kilometers from the town?