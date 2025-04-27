Red Cross To Showcase Values At Geneva Event

Français fr Quatre jours pour découvrir la Croix-Rouge et ses valeurs Original Read more: Quatre jours pour découvrir la Croix-Rouge et ses valeur

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Humanitarian values will be in the spotlight in Geneva from 7 to 10 May for World Red Cross Red Crescent Day. This content was published on April 27, 2025 - 11:40 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

Shows and guided tours are on the programme for these four days.

May 8 marks the anniversary of the birth of the founder of the Red Cross Movement, Henry Dunant. This is an opportunity to highlight the humanitarian values and commitment of over 16 million volunteers around the world.

Given the challenges facing international Geneva, this year's event is also a sign of hope.

From Wednesday to Saturday, the Parc des Bastions will be home to a village where the various players in the movement will be presenting their activities at information stands. Storytelling, cardiac simulation exercises, a treasure hunt and demonstrations with rescue dogs are just some of the activities on offer.

Mirror sphere

On Thursday, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Museum (MICR) will be organising workshops and a tour of its temporary exhibition. On Saturday, guided tours of the city centre will take in the places where the world's largest humanitarian movement was born and where international humanitarian law was developed.

On the artistic side, the Parc des Bastions will host a dance performance on the theme of universality, a play by Serge Bimpage on the life of Henry Dunant, played by Vincent Aubert, and a concert by the Fanfare du Loup. And a mirror sphere ten metres in diameter, created by François Abélanet and reflecting the fundamental principles of movement, will be installed there.

All events are free, except those at the MICR, and some require advance registration. The movement's flag will be flown on many buildings, the Jet d'Eau will be illuminated in red and the statues of the founding fathers of the first Red Cross committee will be decorated.

