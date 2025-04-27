PM Shmyhal Met With Head Of Petrach Program On Ukraine In Washington, DC

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal met in Washington with Henry Gale, director of The Petrach Program on Ukraine, co-author of The Zelensky Effect, and Alyssa Iris, dean of the Elliott School of International Affairs.

According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal reported this in Telegram .

“We talked about the challenges Ukraine faces, our struggle and resistance,” Shmyhal said.

He thanked Gale for advocating for Ukraine on all academic platforms, as well as for his clear position that Ukraine is a strong independent country that has made its civilizational choice to be with the democratic world.

Russia, the Prime Minister emphasized, invests large resources in spreading propaganda.

“It is necessary to prevent the enemy's attempts, so the role of teachers and scientists is crucial here,” Shmyhal emphasized.

The Prime Minister thanked Gale and Iris for their personal contribution to supporting Ukraine, handed them a symbolic rooster from Borodianka, Kyiv region, and a photo book with the destruction Ukraine has suffered as a result of the Russian invasion.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian delegation headed by Shmyhal is on a working visit to Washington. It participated in the openin of the Ukrainian Innovation Days in the US capital.

Ukraine expects over $39B in budget support this year –

During the visit, Shmyhal, in particular, spoke with students from George Washington University.

On April 23, the Prime Minister met with U.S. Treasury Secretar Scott Bessent in Washington. The parties discussed economic cooperation and agreed to start working on a free trade area between the two countries.

Photo: Denys Shmyhal, Telegram