Shmyhal Speaks With Students Of George Washington University

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal spoke with students of George Washington University about the lessons of Ukrainian diplomacy in a turbulent world.

He said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

The discussion focused on the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelensky, and how Ukrainian diplomacy interacts not only with governments around the world but also with civil society.

Shmyhal also outlined Ukraine's sanctions policy against Russia, explaining how the country has established a new mechanism to utilize frozen Russian assets to its advantage.

The Prime Minister expressed his gratitude for the interesting conversation and acknowledged the students' support for Ukraine in pursuit of a shared peaceful future.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Ukrainian delegation, led by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, is currently on a working visit to Washington, where it took part in the opening of Ukraine Innovation Days in the U.S. capital.