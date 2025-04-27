Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attacked Sloviansk Railway Station Area With Drones At Night

Russians Attacked Sloviansk Railway Station Area With Drones At Night


2025-04-27 06:11:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Last night, the Russian army attacked the Geranium-2 UAV near the railway station in Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

This was reported on Facebook by Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk CMA, Ukrinform reports.

“It's another bad morning in Sloviansk. At night, the city came under enemy fire. A massive attack by a Geranium-2 UAV. The area of the railway station,” the post reads.

Read also: Four civilians killed and 17 wounded in Donetsk region yesterday due to Russian aggression

As reported, on April 23, the Russian army attacked Sloviansk with air strikes.

The photo is illustrative

MENAFN27042025000193011044ID1109477435

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search