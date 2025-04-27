Russians Attacked Sloviansk Railway Station Area With Drones At Night

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Last night, the Russian army attacked the Geranium-2 UAV near the railway station in Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

This was reported on Facebook by Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk CMA, Ukrinform reports.

“It's another bad morning in Sloviansk. At night, the city came under enemy fire. A massive attack by a Geranium-2 UAV. The area of the railway station,” the post reads.

Four civilians killed and 17 wounded inregion yesterday due to Russian aggression

As reported, on April 23, the Russian army attacked Sloviansk with air strikes.

The photo is illustrative