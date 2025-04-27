Russians Attacked Sloviansk Railway Station Area With Drones At Night
This was reported on Facebook by Vadym Lyakh, head of the Sloviansk CMA, Ukrinform reports.
“It's another bad morning in Sloviansk. At night, the city came under enemy fire. A massive attack by a Geranium-2 UAV. The area of the railway station,” the post reads.Read also: Four civilians killed and 17 wounded in Donetsk region yesterday due to Russian aggression
As reported, on April 23, the Russian army attacked Sloviansk with air strikes.
The photo is illustrative
