403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Thousands of Afghan Refugees Flood Back Home from Iran, Pakistan
(MENAFN) A total of 1,667 Afghan families, comprising 8,090 individuals, made their way back to Afghanistan over the weekend, according to the country’s High Commission for Addressing Returnees Problems. The returnees crossed into Afghanistan through several border points, including Torkham in Nangarhar, Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Islam Qala in Herat, and Abrisham in Nimroz.
Upon arrival, the commission offered vital assistance such as temporary housing, food, clean water, medical services, and transportation to help the returnees reach their home provinces.
This influx follows a larger trend, with nearly 120,000 refugees returning from Pakistan between April 1 and 24, as reported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Currently, an estimated 7 million Afghan refugees, many without proper documentation, are living abroad, primarily in Pakistan and Iran.
Upon arrival, the commission offered vital assistance such as temporary housing, food, clean water, medical services, and transportation to help the returnees reach their home provinces.
This influx follows a larger trend, with nearly 120,000 refugees returning from Pakistan between April 1 and 24, as reported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Currently, an estimated 7 million Afghan refugees, many without proper documentation, are living abroad, primarily in Pakistan and Iran.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment