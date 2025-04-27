403
Zelensky Seeks US Security Support Similar to Israel's
(MENAFN) Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky has indicated that Ukraine anticipates long-term security assistance from Washington, similar to the enduring US relationship with Israel.
His comments followed reports that several points of United States Leader Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan had been rejected by Ukraine's European allies.
The US had presented a draft agreement aimed at ending the conflict between Kiev and Moscow during discussions held in Paris the previous week.
However, after Zelensky publicly dismissed key US proposals, a follow-up meeting in London on Wednesday was downgraded.
During the meeting, Ukrainian officials and their NATO European counterparts reportedly submitted a counterproposal.
In a statement to the press on Friday, Zelensky emphasized that any future peace agreement with Moscow must include consistent and ongoing US military, financial, and political support.
“Discussions in London have focused on security guarantees from the United States. We hope them to be at least as robust as those provided to Israel.
Additionally, we anticipate support from our European partners and are actively developing the infrastructure necessary for these guarantees,” Zelensky remarked.
The idea of emulating Israel's model of support for Ukraine first surfaced during Joe Biden’s presidency.
As Western officials began to recognize that Ukraine was unlikely to be offered NATO membership, they sought alternative ways to provide Kiev with long-term, uninterrupted support in the form of Western arms, ensuring a continuous flow of military aid.
