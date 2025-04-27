403
Tunisia's Bardo National Museum Recounts History Through Diverse Collection
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo Feature by Shukri bin Mansour
TUNIS, April 27 (KUNA) -- The Bardo National Museum represents the jewel of Tunisian heritage as one of the oldest Arab museums, it recounts a significant portion of the country's history through its diverse collections.
The museum is located within an old Beylical palace since 1888, formerly named the Alaoui Museum, after Ali Bey who ruled Tunisia from 1882 to 1902, however, after Tunisia's independence from France, it was later changed to Bardo National Museum.
Bardo houses the largest collection of mosaics in the world, evidence of Tunisia's long and diverse history, among them is the largest Roman mosaic weighing four tons, depicting Neptune, Roman's god of the sea, holding a three-pronged spear.
The museum comprises of numerous pavilions and halls, including the Carthage Hall, Virgile Hall, Dougga Hall, Mahdia Hall, Marin Mosaics Hall, Sousse Hall, and the Arab Gallery housing statues, sculptures, jewelry, and manuscripts. (end)
