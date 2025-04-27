403
Vehicle Crashes Into Crowd At Vancouver Festival, Canada, Causing Casualties
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, April 27 (KUNA) -- Several people were killed and multiple others injured when a vehicle drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party, a Filipino cultural festival held in Vancouver.
According to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Vancouver police confirmed that the driver is in custody and said in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that more information would be released as the investigation continues.
Videos posted to social media showed emergency crews tending to victims at the scene, with several people lying on the ground, the exact number of casualties has not yet been confirmed.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he was "horrified to learn of an incident at Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day celebrations that injured and killed innocent people," adding that his thoughts were with the victims, their families, and the Filipino community.
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim called it a "horrific incident," expressing that he was "shocked and deeply saddened," while B.C. Premier David Eby said he was "shocked and heartbroken" by the loss of life.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre also reacted, calling it a "senseless attack" and thanking first responders for their quick actions.
The Lapu Lapu Day celebrates a 16th-century Indigenous hero who resisted Spanish colonization in the Philippines, and organizers described the festival as a celebration of Filipino resilience and the spirit of "bayanihan," or community cooperation. (end) dss
