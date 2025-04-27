Student-Led Projects At Earthna Summit Promote Environmental Awareness

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Students from Qatar Foundation's (QF) Pre-University Education participated in the second edition of the Qatar Foundation's Earthna Summit under the theme,“Building Our Legacy: Sustainability, Innovation, and Traditional Knowledge,” where they showcased innovative projects focused on sustainability and recycling.

The Earthna Village at Barahat Msheireb hosted a community exhibition where students from Tariq Bin Ziad School, Qatar Academy Sidra, and Qatar Academy Al Wakra presented creative projects using recycled materials to promote environmental awareness. Academyati also participated with its Education City Honey initiative, highlighting the vital role of bees in the ecosystem.

Saleh Khalid Al-Mansouri, an eight-year-old student at Academyati, part of QF's PUE, expressed his excitement about participating in Earthna Village, saying,“I'm happy to be part of this event, explaining to children and visitors the importance of honey and how it is extracted.

At school, we visited bee farms, wore beekeeper suits, and learned how to extract honey. I was scared at first, but then I really enjoyed it. I'm happy that my school taught me this way, and today I'm proud to share what I learned about bees with others.”

Yousef Al-Khater, a nine-year-old student at Tariq Bin Ziad School, part of QF's PUE, developed his passion for sustainability by creating simple solutions, including designing a plastic container to encourage people to adopt sustainable methods for watering plants, a step that reflects his awareness of the importance of reusing resources and reducing waste.

“I learned at school that sustainability means taking care of things and reusing them because it helps protect our environment and planet.

“I also realised that simple ideas can make a big difference. I feel very happy when I design projects using recycled materials because it allows me to apply what I learn in school in a fun and useful way. Yousef's mother, Lulwa Al-Buainain, said,“Since I noticed my son's interest in topics like sustainability and innovation, I've been keen to encourage him to participate in exhibitions and initiatives that nurture this passion.

“In a short period, I witnessed a transformation in his personality. He became more conscious of his responsibility towards the environment and society, developed stronger communication and teamwork skills, and grew more confident when presenting his ideas to others.

“I realised that learning doesn't only happen in the classroom, these practical experiences truly shape a child's character. That's why I encourage every mother to give her children the opportunity to participate in such initiatives, as they open new horizons and instill values that will stay with them for life.”

Hadeel Al-Sayed, National Programmes Teacher in the Primary Years Programme at Qatar Academy Sidra, part of QF's PUE, said,“At QF schools, we are committed to instilling the concept of sustainability in our students and highlighting its importance in their daily lives by raising awareness of simple practices such as recycling paper and clothing, and reducing food and water waste. Embedding this awareness from an early age helps make sustainability a natural part of their lifestyle.

We always strive to encourage students to participate in environmental initiatives and activities, motivating them to explore innovative solutions for reusing resources and protecting the environment. Our goal is not only to develop their skills in the classroom but also to prepare them to adopt a sustainable lifestyle that will stay with them in the future.”

Hadeel explained that these values are reinforced from both environmental and social perspectives, noting that participation in major events allows students to express their ideas and develop leadership and communication skills, enabling them to make their voices heard and contribute to building a more conscious and responsible future.

