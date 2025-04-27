Ukrainian Forces Show How They Destroy Russian Armor Before Assaults Begin

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Drone pilots from the Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 110th Mechanized Brigade have demonstrated how they destroy Russian armored vehicles even before assault operations start on the Novopavlivka front.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, on the Novopavlivka axis, enemy armored vehicles are being destroyed before they can launch an assault.

The invaders may send dozens of tanks and armored vehicles into attacks on Ukrainian positions, but the outcome remains the same.

"Pilots from the Unmanned Systems Battalion track enemy armor and destroy it while it's still approaching Ukrainian defensive fortifications," the statement said.

