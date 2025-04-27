Ukrainian Forces Show How They Destroy Russian Armor Before Assaults Begin
The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
According to the military, on the Novopavlivka axis, enemy armored vehicles are being destroyed before they can launch an assault.
The invaders may send dozens of tanks and armored vehicles into attacks on Ukrainian positions, but the outcome remains the same.
"Pilots from the Unmanned Systems Battalion track enemy armor and destroy it while it's still approaching Ukrainian defensive fortifications," the statement said.Read also: Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault near Bahatyr in Donetsk region
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment