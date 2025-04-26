Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Army Initiates 'Unprovoked Small Arms Fire' Across Loc In Jammu And Kashmir For Third Time In Three Days

Pakistan Army Initiates 'Unprovoked Small Arms Fire' Across Loc In Jammu And Kashmir For Third Time In Three Days


2025-04-26 10:13:54
(MENAFN- Live Mint) On the night of 26th-27th April 2025, Pakistan Army posts initiated unprovoked small arms fire across the Line of Control in the areas opposite Tutmari Gali and Rampur Sectors. Our troops responded effectively with appropriate small arms fire: Indian Army

MENAFN26042025007365015876ID1109476583

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search