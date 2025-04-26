Black Tap Dallas Launches Game Day Experience With Big Screens, Shareable Plates, And Beverage Specials

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer logo, representing a decade of bold flavors, award-winning burgers, and signature CrazyShake® milkshakes.

A showcase of Black Tap Dallas' signature craft burgers, featuring premium toppings and fresh ingredients, ready for game day gatherings and casual dining.

Black Tap Dallas launches Game Day Experience with big screens, shareable plates, drink specials, and private event options for sports fans year-round.

- Chris Barish

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer - Dallas has introduced a new Game Day Experience created for sports fans, friends, and families looking to enjoy live games with food and drinks in a welcoming setting. This experience includes large high-definition screens, new shareable menu items, rotating beverage specials, and access to the brand's award-winning burgers and CrazyShake® milkshakes.

The Dallas restaurant now features multiple big screens positioned throughout the space. Guests can watch major sporting events, including professional football, basketball, baseball, college matchups, and international tournaments. With clear views from every seat, the experience is designed to bring people together for game time.

To match the live sports programming, the restaurant has introduced a menu tailored to group dining. In addition to its well-known burger selections, guests can choose from a range of dishes made for sharing. These include crispy chicken tenders, loaded fries, buffalo cauliflower bites, and slider samplers. These dishes are offered alongside Black Tap's craft burgers, known for their flavorful ingredients and consistent preparation.

Drink specials are available during game days and feature selections from local and regional breweries, classic draft beers, and game-inspired cocktails. Options include single pours or pitchers, and group-friendly beverage bundles are available for guests visiting with larger parties.

Black Tap Dallas is also making its space available for private group bookings. The restaurant welcomes event reservations for watch parties, birthday celebrations, business gatherings, and casual meetups. Guests can work with the team to customize food and beverage offerings for their group. Event packages can include the restaurant's full menu, including the popular CrazyShake® milkshakes - colorful, dessert-style creations topped with sweet additions like candy and cake.

The location is situated in Dallas' Victory Park neighborhood, an area known for its connection to professional and college sports. With nearby venues hosting games and events year-round, Black Tap Dallas offers a convenient location for pre-game meals, post-game gatherings, or watching the full event on-screen.

The Game Day Experience is available throughout the year. Programming and menu items will rotate to reflect the sports calendar and upcoming highlights. Game days may also feature limited-time menu offerings and drink pairings.

The restaurant has maintained its established interior design, including artistic wall features, open layouts, and industrial finishes.

About Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer Dallas

Black Tap Dallas opened in 2023 and is part of the Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer brand, originally founded in New York City. Known for its award-winning craft burgers and signature CrazyShake® milkshakes, Black Tap offers an American-style menu with something for everyone. The Dallas location serves locals, visitors, and sports fans year-round. Located near key entertainment venues, Black Tap Dallas is a go-to destination for meals, gatherings, and game day events.

Chris Barish

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer - Dallas

+1 469-341-8288

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.