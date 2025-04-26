Azerbaijani Delegation Meets Local Community In Georgia's Qabal Village

MENAFN - AzerNews) As part of an official visit to Georgia, Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Vagif Seyidbayov, along with committee staff, Executive Director of the Azerbaijani Diaspora Support Fund (ADSF) Akram Abdullayev, and representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy, met with residents of Qabal village in the Lagodekhi district.

Azernews reports, the meeting was organized by the“Qabal Development Center.”

The head of the center, Yaver Mammadov, provided the guests with detailed information about the center's activities and achievements. Attendees also shared opinions and suggestions regarding the center's future goals and objectives.

In his remarks, Vagif Seyidbayov noted that the delegation had visited several cities and villages in Georgia to observe the work of community centers established under the committee's diaspora projects. Meetings were also held with local authorities to discuss the current situation of ethnic Azerbaijanis and explore ways to address existing challenges.

“We've seen strong engagement with youth at these community centers. One of our main goals is to support young people in learning both Azerbaijani and Georgian languages fluently through our programs. This will help ensure they grow into fully integrated, equal citizens of the country,” Seyidbayov emphasized.

The event concluded with performances by students and youth from the center, who recited patriotic poems and presented short plays in both Azerbaijani and Georgian, showcasing their talents and knowledge.