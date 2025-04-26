403
Trump Urges Finalization of Rare Earths Deal with Ukraine
(MENAFN) U.S. leader Donald Trump expressed on Friday that Ukraine has not yet formalized an accord concerning rare earth elements with the United States, conveying optimism that it will be finalized "immediately."
"Ukraine, headed by Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has not signed the final papers on the very important Rare Earths Deal with the United States.”
"It is at least three weeks late. Hopefully, it will be signed IMMEDIATELY," Trump stated on Truth Social.
Trump also noted that progress on a potential peace resolution between Russia and Ukraine is "going smoothly."
"SUCCESS seems to be in the future!" he concluded.
