Trump Maintains Firm Stance Regarding China’s Tariffs

(MENAFN) Two groups' actions against the "slave-like" treatment of Brazilian coffee laborers could pose challenges for major players in the coffee and fast-food industries, including Starbucks, Nestlé, JDE, Dunkin’, Illy, and McDonald’s.
International Rights Advocates (IRAdvocates) and the nonprofit oversight group Coffee Watch submitted legal complaints in the U.S. District Court in Washington on behalf of Brazilian agricultural workers.
The filing accuses a major coffee corporation of subjecting employees to abusive labor practices, as highlighted in a Thursday release from Coffee Watch.
Coffee Watch urged the U.S. government to ban imports of coffee allegedly linked to slavery and coerced labor from Brazil.
This would affect large-scale buyers like Starbucks, Nestlé, JDE, Dunkin', Illy, and McDonald’s.
"The petition could end slavery-tainted coffee imports to the U.S. from Brazil, a decision that would have significant consequences for Starbucks: the company relies heavily on coffee from Latin America, especially as escalating trade wars threaten Asian coffee supply chains," Coffee Watch said.
Etelle Higonnet, the founder and director of Coffee Watch, explained: "The coffee industry, led by Starbucks, has slaves working in its supply chain right this minute, and we must stop this abuse starting in Brazil, as the world’s top coffee producer."
She added, "We’re talking about a multi-billion-dollar coffee industry and giant corporations like Starbucks that have failed to ensure their supply chains are free of horrific human rights abuses. Starbucks must take action."
