Kuwait Camel Racing Winds Up
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aril 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Camel Racing Club concluded its 2024-2025 camel racing season at the club's Martyr Fahad Al-Ahmad track on Thursday by holding 11 rounds, including four main ones for little camels.
Speaking to KUNA after honoring the winners of the 28th competition, the club's treasure Mesfer Al-Ajmi said this season, which kicked off in September 2023, drew wide-scale participation from Kuwaiti camel owners.
The race was held on a weekly basis amid fierce competition among all participating camels, he said, speaking highly of this season's great organizing and technical success.
He added that the club had organized the 23rd annual Kuwaiti International Camel Racing Championship in February, attracting wide participation from camel owners in Kuwait, Gulf and Arab countries.
The championship, also held at Martyr Fahad Al-Ahmad track of the Kuwait Camel Racing Club, featured 81 rounds, and spanning six days. (end)
