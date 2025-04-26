Kenvue Champions Role Of Pharmacists At First Community Pharmacy Conference In The UAE

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE – April 25, 2025 – Kenvue, the world's largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue and maker of Listerine, Nicorette, and Neutrogena, will join the UAE's first-ever community pharmacy conference as a gold sponsor.

Led by the Emirates Pharmacy Society, this convening reflects a growing recognition of pharmacists as frontline healthcare providers -- who are a familiar and reliable part of the community and play a vital role in promoting self-care to help ease pressure on wider healthcare systems. This extends beyond simply dispensing over-the-counter medications to providing invaluable and accessible medical advice.

Kenvue will be sponsoring the event, where regional experts gather to discuss trends and challenges across Over-the-counter medicine (OTC), supply chain and insurance, helping advance the community pharmacy landscape.

Rodney Smith, GCC Country Director at Kenvue, shared:“Pharmacists are essential healthcare providers who significantly contribute to the depressurization of healthcare systems by enabling individuals to manage their health and wellbeing. As a company rooted in science and care, Kenvue believes pharmacists are not just dispensers of products, but rather the community's partners in prevention, education, and overall well-being. Supporting the sector through the IVPN network at the conference is part of Kenvue's broader effort to nurture community health and ensure that people across the region have access to reliable health guidance.”