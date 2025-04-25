Making Waves For Wildlife: Manatee Celebrated In NY Times Square

MENAFN - 3BL) NEW YORK, April 25, 2025 /3BL/ - The latest animal in LG Electronics USA's“Endangered Species Awareness” Series – the West Indian Manatee – was revealed during Earth Week 2025. A warm-water marine mammal native to the Gulf Coast, the West Indian Manatee is now showcased in stunning 3D video on LG's Times Square billboard in New York City. The display brings these gentle creatures, selected by community vote, to life through a vibrant anamorphic presentation, highlighting their beauty and the urgent need to protect their habitats.

Launched in 2024 with the National Wildlife Federation , the series celebrates vulnerable wildlife from around the world while emphasizing the importance of environmental stewardship. The initiative complements LG's partnership with NBC's The Americas , a 10-part nature documentary exploring the majestic wildlife and ecosystems of North and South America, now airing Sundays at 8/7c on NBC and streaming next day on Peacock.﻿

The West Indian Manatee is listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act and is protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act. These animals rely on warm coastal waters and healthy seagrass beds for survival, yet they remain vulnerable due to factors such as pollution, habitat degradation, and other disruptions to their ecosystem. Previous species featured in LG's awareness series have included the snow leopard, bald eagle, sea lion, red wolf and monarch butterfly.

“At LG, we believe technology can be a powerful tool to inspire action and drive positive change. Through our Endangered Species Awareness Series, we aim to celebrate the beauty of vulnerable wildlife while raising awareness about the urgent need for conservation,” said Jeannie Lee, director of corporate marketing at LG Electronics USA.“The West Indian Manatee represents the delicate balance of ecosystems that must be protected, and we're proud to use our platform to bring attention to their plight.”

As part of its ongoing partnership with the National Wildlife Federation (NWF), LG has launched an educational initiative aimed at engaging K-12 students in conservation efforts. The program provides interactive content that underscores the critical role at-risk and endangered species play in ecosystems, along with actionable steps to protect biodiversity and habitat. Free, standards-aligned resources are available online for educators and students.

Additionally, NWF has published a blog featuring insights into the West Indian Manatee, including unique facts about the species' behavior and ecological significance. Students and nature enthusiasts can also access an interactive quiz designed to deepen understanding of the manatee's role in marine ecosystems.

LG's support for sustainability extends beyond the classroom through NWF's EcoSchools U.S. and EcoLeaders programs, which equip educators, students, and communities with tools to drive meaningful environmental action. To further these efforts, LG has pledged $165,000 to-date to NWF to inspire future conservationists and amplify initiatives protecting wildlife and wild places.

In conjunction with the campaign, LG invites audiences to explore the watch kit for The Americas: The Gulf Coast, featuring the West Indian Manatee. The kit includes activities, animal facts and practical ways to contribute to conservation efforts.

“The National Wildlife Federation is focused on protecting species like the West Indian Manatee, whose survival depends on healthy coastal habitats and clean waterways,” said Collin O'Mara, president and CEO of the National Wildlife Federation.“Collaborations like this support efforts to safeguard critical ecosystems, educate communities about biodiversity, and advance conservation solutions that address threats to wildlife and their habitat.”

