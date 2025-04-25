Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 00:00 GMT

MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS -- Paris stressed once more its commitment to the Gazans' right to return to the Strip, opposing any forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump affirmed that his country would not engage into a war with Iran if a deal between the two sides was signed.

GENEVA -- The UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk expressed concern over the worsening human rights situation in North Darfur in Sudan, stating that at least 129 civilians were killed between 20 and 24 April in (El Fasher) city (Um Kedada) district and the (Abu Shouk) IDP camp.

ISTANBUL -- Kuwait's Sheikh Abdullah Al-Nouri Charity Society participated in launching the "STEP Program", which aims to train displaced refugees and provide them with job opportunities through rehabilitation and project financing. (end) mb